Lecturer accused of taking upskirt videos of woman in classroom

A lecturer at a post-secondary institution allegedly took upskirt videos of a woman in a classroom.

The 39-year-old was charged earlier this month and was in court yesterday for a further mention in the case.

The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

He allegedly took upskirt videos of a woman with his mobile phone at around 11.50am on March 6 this year, according to court documents.

The New Paper understands the accused is no longer with the school.

He will appear in court again on Dec 26.

If convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman, he can be jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both. - ADELINE TAN