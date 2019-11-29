Singapore

Lecturer accused of taking upskirt videos of woman in classroom

Lecturer accused of taking upskirt videos of woman in classroom
Adeline Tan
Nov 29, 2019 06:00 am

A lecturer at a post-secondary institution allegedly took upskirt videos of a woman in a classroom.

The 39-year-old was charged earlier this month and was in court yesterday for a further mention in the case.

The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

He allegedly took upskirt videos of a woman with his mobile phone at around 11.50am on March 6 this year, according to court documents.

The New Paper understands the accused is no longer with the school.

He will appear in court again on Dec 26.

Website editor defies order to correct Facebook post
Singapore

Website editor refuses to correct falsehoods in Facebook post

Related Stories

Woman in Orchard Towers murder case to claim trial over one charge

Woman jailed for smashing beer bottle on husband’s suspected lover

Police bust love scam syndicate responsible for $5.8m losses

If convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman, he can be jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both. - ADELINE TAN

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

Adeline Tan

tanpya@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Adeline Tan