Lianhe Zaobao launches free e-magazine for English readers

A free online publication by Lianhe Zaobao will make its articles on China available to English readers.

Launched yesterday, ThinkChina will have select articles from Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) flagship Chinese-language newspaper translated into English and include the contributions of scholars from the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute.

It will also feature in-depth commentaries and analyses from China experts across various fields. About 70 per cent of the content will be selected from Zaobao, with the rest from external contributors.Updated daily, the e-magazine will include a weekly newsletter of highlights that readers can sign up for.

ThinkChina is a continuation of efforts that started with Zaobao's revamp 16 years ago to increase its focus on China's current affairs, said Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of SPH's Chinese Media Group. Zaobao reorganised all of its China coverage into Zaobao China, which became a dedicated section of the newspaper. Readers can go to ThinkChina's website at thinkchina.sg