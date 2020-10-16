Libraries in Singapore to ease restrictions

Those visiting regional libraries in Jurong, Tampines and Woodlands may do so for up to three hours. Patrons can visit other public libraries for up to two hours.

You will soon be able to spend more time at libraries across Singapore to read, study or work.

From Tuesday, the National Library Building, 25 public libraries, and the Oldham Theatre in the National Archives of Singapore Building will resume more services, the National Library Board (NLB) said in a statement yesterday.

Sitting and study areas in NLB's public libraries - including eNewspaper and multimedia stations - will be opened with a timed entry system and safe distancing measures.

Public programmes, with the exception of guided tours, will also gradually resume.

The study lounge at level five of the National Library Building will be reopened with a three-hour limit per visit.

A timed entry system to manage capacity controls will continue and NLB encourages those visiting to make online bookings for their preferred slots.

All public libraries in Singapore were closed from April 7, the start of the circuit breaker.

They reopened on July 1 with shorter opening hours and limits on the number of people allowed and duration of visits.

SCREENINGS

Also from next Tuesday, The Asian Film Archive's public screenings of films at Oldham Theatre will have an increased capacity of 50 persons per screening for both the theatre and the atrium.

There will be one or two screenings per screening day.

NLB reminds those visiting its facilities to wear their masks at all times. It said that with programmes resuming, additional cleaning, sanitisation and ventilation of programme areas will also be carried out between sessions.

In view of the capacity restrictions, those visiting the libraries and archives may have to queue and wait before they can enter NLB's premises.

To check real-time crowd capacities, those visiting can go to go.gov.sg/library-visit-crowd or use the NLB mobile app.