Library@harbourfront to open on Jan 12 with sweeping views of Sentosa and the sea

The library@harbourfront spans 3,000 sq m, making it the largest of the 13 libraries in Singapore malls.

Visitors may find it a challenge to keep their eyes on their books at the new library@harbourfront, with its location on the third level of VivoCity offering views of the sea and Sentosa.

The coastal theme runs through the facility, which opens on Jan 12 - from its blue-green colour scheme to deck chairs for readers as they browse the refreshed collection of 200,000 books.

Spanning 3,000 sq m, or about half a football field, it is the biggest of 13 libraries located in a mall here. There are 26 public libraries in Singapore.

The latest mall library at VivoCity has a seating capacity of 460, with two separate zones for adults and children.

The kids' section will feature a dedicated area for children to develop problem-solving and early literacy skills.

Children can engage in paper craft activities and explore word puzzles on their own, and read augmented reality books - library@harbourfront has the largest collection of such titles to complement its digital focus - on topics such as space, animals and body health.

The books have QR codes, which users can scan using apps downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store, to make the books "come alive" on their mobile devices.

There are six learning pods for adults to access digital content and resources, such as TED Talks videos and online courses from LyndaLibrary, an e-learning courseware that offers an on-demand library of instructional videos covering topics such as business, creative design and technology.

The new library replaces Bukit Merah Public Library in Bukit Merah Central, which closed on Nov 30.

News of the relocation did not go down well with some Bukit Merah residents, who started a petition to keep the library in its original location, where it had been since 1982.

In response, the National Library Board (NLB) set up 12 reading corners in the area, offering more than 5,000 books and 250 seats in total.

Retiree Ho Hew Lee, 76, who has been volunteering at public libraries for about 10 years, will be deployed at the library@harbourfront.

MAKE FRIENDS

"Volunteering is a way for me to make friends. With my background, it is easy for me to learn how to use new technologies," said the retired electrical engineer.

NLB's assistant chief executive of public libraries Catherine Lau said library@harbourfront has a strong focus on digital technologies.

Ms Lau said: "We want to inspire our readers to come and to learn beyond the horizon, discover new things and embark on a journey of lifelong learning."