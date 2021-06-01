Life in the new normal

Singapore is planning for a new normal, where its people can carry on with their lives while the virus is in their midst, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

Sketching a scenario where people are able to go to work and meet their friends, take part in large-scale events such as concerts, and eventually even go around without masks outdoors, Mr Lee said Singapore is still "some ways off from this happy state", but is heading in the right direction.

Here is what to expect of the new normal:

COVID-19 TESTING

More proactive and frequent testing for the virus;

Routine testing at different settings such as offices and shopping malls. Same for those whose occupations involve close contact with many people, including cabbies, bus drivers, fitness instructors and teachers;

Rostered testing for construction workers and those who work at shipyards, air and sea ports to continue;

Developing faster and easier tests for Covid-19, for instance before a football game or a wedding reception. Tests now available include antigen rapid tests, saliva tests, breathalysers and even do-it-yourself kits that can soon be bought over the counter.

CONTACT TRACING

Casting a wider net during contact tracing to isolate close contacts more quickly;

Accelerated national vaccination programme that prioritises first-dose vaccinations.

MANAGING COVID-19

Treat Covid-19 as endemic, expect small outbreaks of the disease from time to time;

Manage Covid-19 like the common flu or dengue fever, through public health measures and personal precautions. As in the case of the flu, regular vaccinations could be part of the strategy.

BORDER CONTROL