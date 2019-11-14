Lift vandalism cases in PAP town councils fall by 74 per cent

In August last year, a man was arrested over the smashed glass panels of at least 15 lift doors in Eunos Crescent.

The 15 People's Action Party (PAP) town councils yesterday announced they have reduced lift vandalism cases by about 74 per cent.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Teo Ho Pin, coordinating chairman of the PAP town councils, said figures gathered by Surbana Technologies revealed the 342 lift vandalism cases in 2017 fell to 90 cases in the last 12 months.

They said this was after steps taken by the PAP Lift Taskforce, formed three years ago, to improve lift efficiency.

These included working with the Housing Board to tackle the misuse of lifts by errant renovation contractors and the installation of the lift surveillance system (LSS) for all HDB blocks.

The statement said lift breakdowns were caused by acts of vandalism and misuse such as the jamming of lift doors to force them to stay open, damaged lift buttons, and movers and contractors who damaged lift doors and ceilings.

Dr Teo said in the press release yesterday that 97 per cent of the 23,000 PAP town council lifts are equipped with the LSS, and the remaining will have it by February 2020.

Dr Teo said the town councils will continue to educate residents by putting up posters to raise awareness on the proper use of lifts.