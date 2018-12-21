Light projections the highlight at this year's countdown

The light projections on the facade of The Fullerton Hotel will start on Wednesday.

The community will take centre stage at this year's Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, whose dazzling light projections from Wednesday to Dec 31 will feature artworks by students and beneficiaries of local schools and welfare organisations.

Landmarks lending their facades for the light projections include The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Art-Science Museum and the Merlion.

Said Mr Jason Chen, 49, director of place management at the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which is presenting the countdown event: "This year, we wanted to do something different that involves community outreach, and with that intention, we reached out to schools and several voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs)."

From Wednesday to Dec 31, the facade of The Fullerton Hotel will be illuminated with artworks by beneficiaries of the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) and the Metta Welfare Association (Metta).

The shows at 15-minute intervals run from 8pm to 10.30pm from Wednesday to Dec 30, and from 8pm to 11.30pm on New Year's Eve.

At the ArtScience Museum, the projections, adapted from artworks by beneficiaries of social service organisation AWWA and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore, are on from Dec 29 to 31 between 8.15pm and 10.30pm.

The Merlion will feature works created by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts students on Dec 29 and 30 from 8pm to 10.30pm, and on New Year's Eve from 8pm to 11.30pm.

On New Year's Eve, an array of activities and programmes will culminate in a seven-minute fireworks display at midnight.

There will be live performances at Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2019 countdown concert at The Promontory; free programmes at The Esplanade; the Food Truck Fest at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza from 5pm to 1am; and the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival at the Bayfront Event Space from 4pm to 2am.

At The Float @ Marina Bay, the Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition, a multi-sensory fireworks musical, will wow the audience.