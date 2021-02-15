Lion dance troupes scale down performances, take huge hit in revenue

Groups estimate an 80 per cent to 90 per cent drop in revenue. Some are defraying expenses from their own pockets, while others are downsizing.

The prancing of "lions" continues this Chinese New Year in spite of the pandemic.

Six of the eight troupes that The Straits Times spoke to said they will proceed with scaled-down or online lion dance performances this year to uphold the tradition and maintain relationships with long-time customers.

Groups said while in past years there have usually been 10 to 15 performances a day over the Chinese New Year period, they have only about 15 performances in all this year and estimate a drop in revenue of 80 per cent to 90 per cent.

Stamford Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe leader Daniel Soong, 60, said: "We cover only one or two venues a day, so it's not productive. It's hard to cover the cost of renting a lorry for a day."

The troupe of 47 years is performing at three hotels as well as seven showrooms and service centres of a car company. It has also pre-recorded a performance for Bukit Panjang Community Club.

Some troupes are experimenting with new formats to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, such as by pre-recording their shows or through livestreamed performances.

Under Covid-19 restrictions, lion dance troupes cannot perform at public places such as coffee shops, markets and shopping malls, as well as all residential areas.

Shows can continue in offices, factories, hotels, temples and shops in commercial buildings. But no more than 50 people are allowed at these venues, and they must observe the 1m safe distancing rule. The number of performers is capped at eight, which troupes say limits the use of big props and more elaborate stunt work.

As a result, 127 troupes applied for the cai qing permit this year, a drop of one-third compared with 2019.

Mr Eugene Wan, founder of Yan Wong Cultural Troupe, said: "Even though we are performing, the amount can cover only about one to two months."

Mr Woo Ngee Heng, 52, head of general affairs at Tian Heng Athletic Association, said it might move out of the warehouse it rents after this month if it cannot negotiate lower rental costs. The annual rent is currently $12,000.

"We are prepared to burn the lion heads that are getting old and to store our equipment in our members' homes," said Mr Woo.