List of private ambulance operators available now

A list of private ambulance operators that have met new standards that seek to improve patient safety and quality is available on its website, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Those who wish to engage the services can check against the list of operators accredited under a voluntary accreditation scheme at bit.ly/36ZJEi9

The list includes operators that provide services to the public, as well as operators serving the in-house needs of organisations such as hospitals and corporations.

Contact details are provided in the list for operators serving the public.

MOH will also work with accredited ambulance operators to develop and publish the range of fees charged so that consumers can make better-informed choices.

The voluntary accreditation scheme for private ambulance operators was introduced by MOH in January 2018 to encourage these operators to make changes early to meet new tightened rules for them.

MORE THAN HALF

So far, more than half of all private ambulances have met the new standards. These ambulances come from 30 operators.

The rules come under the new Healthcare Services Act, tabled in Parliament this month. The Act is set to come into effect between early next year and end-2022. Operators will be licensed under the Act in its second phase of implementation in the second half of next year.

Under the new rules, private ambulance operators will have to, among other things, register their vehicles as either private emergency ambulances or medical transport services.

The latter will not be allowed to use sirens or lights and are for non-emergency cases.

MOH said that as part of the accreditation scheme's application process, it conducts preliminary assessments on personnel and vehicles, and provides on-site assistance to help operators meet the standards for accreditation.