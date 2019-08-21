Singapore

A little help from the President

TNP PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Aug 21, 2019 06:00 am

President Halimah Yacob looks to help Jude Xavier Yeo pin a card on a Smart Board during a visit to the Awwa Early Intervention Centre at Fernvale yesterday. She interacted with the children and also attended a Kopi Chat session - a regular peer coaching and support session where parents, caregivers and experts share tips on managing their children with special education needs.

Albirex Niigata chairman Daisuke Korenaga (far right) presenting a portable Soken magnetic therapy device to Yuhua CCMC chairman Arthur Chong (centre), as Yuhua CSC chairman Lim Chock Sing looks on.
Singapore Football

Albirex and sponsor contribute to community

