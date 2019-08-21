A little help from the President
President Halimah Yacob looks to help Jude Xavier Yeo pin a card on a Smart Board during a visit to the Awwa Early Intervention Centre at Fernvale yesterday. She interacted with the children and also attended a Kopi Chat session - a regular peer coaching and support session where parents, caregivers and experts share tips on managing their children with special education needs.
