Little India house fire likely caused by electric bicycle

An aerial shot of the gutted house in Sing Avenue.

The fire that consumed a house in Little India on Friday was likely caused by a power-assisted bicycle that was being charged.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said preliminary investigations found that the cause of the fire at 82 Sing Avenue had originated from the bicycle, which is believed to have been outside the house at the time.

The fire was reported to the SCDF just before 9pm on Friday and it took firefighters about an hour to bring the blaze under control, and another 45 minutes to extinguish it.

A total of 14 firefighting and support vehicles were involved in the operation, and at its height, seven water jets were used to bring it under control. No one was injured.

Residents along Sing Avenue and nearby Rangoon Lane were evacuated with assistance from the police.

The Straits Times reported that the occupants of the house were at the roadside as firefighters fought the blaze. Among them was an elderly couple.

Their son told reporters that they heard a boom while they were in a room upstairs, and that the fire started outside the living area.

In an update on Facebook yesterday, SCDF posted several photos of the aftermath.

An aerial shot of the house showed much of it destroyed.

It was previously reported that there were 16 cases of fires involving such bicycles and personal mobility devices from January to April this year.

It was also reported that there were 40 cases of fires involving electric scooters last year, up from nine in 2016.

The SCDF spokesman said: "SCDF would like to remind members of the public that these fires can be prevented by observing the fire safety tips on charging (such devices).

"Let's all play our part towards a fire safe environment."