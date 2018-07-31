Lively mix of events to help you celebrate SG53

With National Day coming up next Thursday, organisations are pulling out the stops to provide local entertainment on Singapore's 53rd birthday.

The New Paper gives you the lowdown on the places to be to celebrate the event.

GARDENS BY THE BAY

From an orchid display set amid shophouses, arranged by award-winning film-maker Royston Tan, to demonstrations of Peranakan beading and Peranakan fashion shows, Gardens by the Bay has lined up a slew of activities in August to showcase Singapore's diverse heritage in the lead-up to SG53.

On Aug 9, a yoga session under the iconic supertrees has been planned for the morning, with a pop-up cinema, games like giant Jenga and Escape Room, and even a Cantonese storytelling session to follow.

A silent disco, complete with twinkling supertrees and customised LED headsets, will cap the day, promising to make it unforgettable.

Details:

Orchid Extravaganza floral display: July 13 to Aug 22, 9am to 9pm daily at the Flower Dome. Admission charges to Flower Dome apply, although Singapore residents can enjoy $5 off for tickets bought at the ticketing counters from Aug 4 to 22.

Peranakan programmes in Flower Dome: Events have been planned on selected days between Aug 4 and 22. Admission charges to Flower Dome apply, but programmes (with the exception of workshops) are free.

Events have been planned on selected days between Aug 4 and 22. Admission charges to Flower Dome apply, but programmes (with the exception of workshops) are free. National Day @ Gardens by the Bay: Programmes are free. For all Gardens by the Bay events, go to www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/whatson for details.

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Popular food event RWS Street Eats is back for its second edition from Aug 9 to 19, assembling renowned hawkers and eateries from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore in one place.

Dishes available will include banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) from Hanoi, pork noodle soup from Kuala Lumpur and East Javanese-style ayam penyet belado (smashed fried chicken with spicy sambal).

There will be a flying roti canai performance by chefs Zainal Abidin and Mohd Fairus at 9.30am on Aug 9.

Local food blogger Leslie Tay will also create a Singapore-inspired dish during the event for selected members of the public to taste and vote for inclusion in this year's RWS Street Eats.

Details:

RWS Street Eats will be held at the Malaysian Food Street and the Waterfront at RWS. Entry is free with dishes priced as low as $2 and the average dish price at $6. For more information, go to https://www.rwsentosa.com/en/shows-and-events/rws-street-eats-2018

SPORTS HUB

A kopi quiz, local heritage bingo and a live screening of the National Day Parade with free popcorn and picnic mats. What more could you ask for?

In collaboration with GetActive!, Singapore Sports Hub has arranged a day of family-friendly fun, with bouncy castles and performances by local talents which are bound to entertain both the young and old.

Details: