Local attractions stepping up safe distancing measures

Local tourist attractions are stepping up their safe distancing measures following the announcement made by the Ministry of Health on March 26.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) has suspended all shows, animal interactions and token feedings at its zoos - Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Jurong Bird Park and River Safari.

Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, WRS' deputy chief executive officer and chief life sciences officer, told The New Paper that it has calculated the public space in each of its parks and set capacity limits based on allowing 16 sq m a guest.

"These limits are set at one-third of our peak day capacity, and we will pause admission if we reach these limits. But the crowds are much lighter now so it is unlikely, and we did not need to do that the past weekend," said Dr Cheng, adding that WRS has seen a sharp decline of up to 70 per cent over the past two months.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) told TNP that all its indoor and outdoor shows, VIP tours, and character meet-and-greets have been cancelled.

RWS has also limited access to its casino to existing Genting Rewards card members and annual levy holders.

It has implemented stricter measures, such as using only alternate seats for table games and electronic gaming machines, and rotating dealers more frequently on the gaming floor to limit contact time with patrons.

Marina Bay Sands Casino has taken similar action to limit access to Sands Rewards Club members holding gold status or higher and annual levy holders.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat revealed last Friday that $90 million has been set aside to help the tourism industry rebound.

Mr Benjamin Cassim, manager in diploma in hospitality and tourism management at Temasek Polytechnic, said this support will help companies retain full-time staff, and he encouraged bosses to do skill training for workers.

He said: "It creates a lot more certainty between employers and employees. If there is not much to do (from an operational standpoint), there are other things like training and improving their skills."

Mr Cassim added: "It is good that we are preparing for down the line. There is going to be a lot of effort (needed) in marketing, re-establishing connections and providing assurance to visitors that it is safe to come back, while making sure the effort to keep vigilant is still in place."

Dr Cheng said: "WRS has been leveraging the Government's support for staff training and getting ourselves ready for the return of visitors. Guides who typically manage our tours in Singapore Zoo are now also being trained to handle tours for Jurong Bird Park or River Safari."

He added: "We have also looked at the redesign of roles and cross-placement of staff. Increased knowledge and proficiency will give guest experience a boost too."