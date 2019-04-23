Local bands perform global hits at Rockestra at Jurong Lake Gardens

The concert will be held at Jurong Lake Gardens.

Get ready to rock this Saturday as the National Parks Board (NParks) holds the 11th instalment of its Rockestra concert series.

The concert at the Lakeside Field in the new Jurong Lake Gardens is organised by NParks and will feature a medley of English, Mandopop and Cantopop songs performed by local bands.

The theme of the event is East Meets West.

Hits by popular artists such as Ed Sheeran, Jacky Cheung and Gary Cao will be performed by local bands such as Enigma, The JumpStart, The Switch Gang, NationOne, SuperSonic and The Peppertree Band.

The concert, which will go on from 6.30pm till late, will feature new artists such as 10-year-old singing sensation Jordin Tan.

There will also be food and beverage stands at the event.

An interactive dimension has been added to the concert. Those attending can send in their song requests in advance by texting a request in this format: __ and .

Requests can be sent to 77275 from now till Saturday.

The free concert is held in conjunction with the Singapore Garden Festival Horticulture Show 2019, from Saturday to May 5 at the new Jurong Lake Gardens.

There will be more than 100 activities at the Gardens, including free movie screenings, plant and gardening talks, parent-child workshops, guided walks and more.

On May 4, Star Wars fans can look forward to a series of special events in celebration of Star Wars Day, with the theme May The Fourth Be With You.

This includes an outdoor movie screening of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back - at the Lakeside Field from 7.30pm to 10pm.