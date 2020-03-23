Local Cantopop singer Jason Chung worried for family after he tests positive for coronavirus

Popular Cantopop singer Jason Chung has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he confirmed that he is Case 396 and that he is warded at Sengkang General Hospital.

Chung told The New Paper in a voice message: "I am most worried about my family - my wife and my two young kids."

He has a four-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

"I pray they will be healthy and well," he added.

Chung said he was running a high fever on March 12 and was given five days of medical leave after seeing a doctor.

After his medical leave, he performed at a pub in Tai Seng Point. He then developed a second bout of high fever.

He saw a doctor again on March 17 and was later taken to hospital.

Chung's infection was confirmed and he became Case 396, which the Ministry of Health said in its daily advisory on Saturday was unlinked. Contact tracing is underway to establish any links to previous cases.

FIGHT

He said: "I don't know how it happened, but everything happens for a reason. I have accepted it, and I face it bravely. I fight this battle with positive energy and optimism."

Chung urged his friends and fans to be vigilant.

Writing on Facebook, he said: "Each and every one of us can be infected. Please don't take it lightly, don't underestimate the coronavirus.

"I sincerely ask everyone to take care of themselves and your loving family. It's our responsibility. Together we can fight the epidemic."

And his message to his family: "Papa will be strong and get out of this room very soon. Wait for me, my wife and my kids."

Chung told the Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News yesterday that his heartbeat was weak and the doctors were monitoring him closely.

According to a Shin Min news report last year, he had been hospitalised and treated for a heart problem, with doctors saying it was caused by atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

The former is an irregular heart rhythm and the latter, a fast, abnormal heart rate.