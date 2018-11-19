Local cases of victim-blaming

Mr Edmund Wong was suspended for five years in May.

2015

Lawyer Edmund Wong Sin Yee came under fire after he commented on a molestation victim's breast size in court.

He was defending a 24-year-old student from China who was charged after brushing his forearm against the breast of a 22-year-old woman on an MRT train in 2014.

During the 2015 trial, Mr Wong repeatedly asked the woman if she thought she was attractive and stared at her chest after asking her to stand up.

When the judge asked what he was doing, Mr Wong said her breast size and how she was dressed could have tempted the accused to molest her. The accused was found guilty and jailed for five months.

The Court of Three Judges later suspended Mr Wong for five years and rebuked him for his "irrelevant and wholly impermissible" line of questioning, which humiliated the victim.

2016

Teenage magazine columnist Kelly Chopard was accused of victim-blaming an alleged rape victim, who wrote to the Dear Kelly advice column.

She had found herself naked in bed with her boyfriend in the morning after having dinner and watching a movie at his home the night before.

In her reply, Ms Chopard said the writer had "acted like a girl who has been around" and misled her boyfriend into thinking she wanted to have sex.

The magazine apologised after gender equality advocacy group Association of Women for Action and Research accused Ms Chopard of being condescending and unsupportive, and for sending wrong and harmful messages. - ADELINE TAN