Local cases of victim-blaming
2015
Lawyer Edmund Wong Sin Yee came under fire after he commented on a molestation victim's breast size in court.
He was defending a 24-year-old student from China who was charged after brushing his forearm against the breast of a 22-year-old woman on an MRT train in 2014.
During the 2015 trial, Mr Wong repeatedly asked the woman if she thought she was attractive and stared at her chest after asking her to stand up.
When the judge asked what he was doing, Mr Wong said her breast size and how she was dressed could have tempted the accused to molest her. The accused was found guilty and jailed for five months.
The Court of Three Judges later suspended Mr Wong for five years and rebuked him for his "irrelevant and wholly impermissible" line of questioning, which humiliated the victim.
2016
Teenage magazine columnist Kelly Chopard was accused of victim-blaming an alleged rape victim, who wrote to the Dear Kelly advice column.
She had found herself naked in bed with her boyfriend in the morning after having dinner and watching a movie at his home the night before.
In her reply, Ms Chopard said the writer had "acted like a girl who has been around" and misled her boyfriend into thinking she wanted to have sex.
The magazine apologised after gender equality advocacy group Association of Women for Action and Research accused Ms Chopard of being condescending and unsupportive, and for sending wrong and harmful messages. - ADELINE TAN
Background on Irish rape trial
The rape trial in Ireland centred on the issue of consent amid "he said, she said" testimonies from the accused and the alleged victim, who had met at a club.
The girl, 17, alleged that the man, 27, had dragged her more than 30m to a muddy spot where he raped her even after she asked him to stop.
After the incident, she told him: "You just raped me."
He testified that he replied: "No. We just had sex."
He claimed they had been kissing and "felt attracted to one another on the night".
He named a man who saw them kissing, but this man did not give evidence in the trial.
The defendant also claimed that a witness who said he saw his hand on the girl's throat had misread the situation.
In closing, the prosecutor, Senior Counsel Tom Creed told the jury: "She is quite clear she did not consent. She said she never had sexual intercourse before."
The accused was acquitted after his defence lawyer, Senior Counsel Elizabeth O'Connell, played her thong gambit. When the verdict was announced on Nov 5, the girl sobbed.
Around a week later, about 200 protesters placed their underwear on the steps of Cork's Central Criminal Court to protest against the verdict.
In Dublin, thongs were hung on clotheslines along sidewalks.
Many, such as Irish politician Ruth Coppinger, said showing the victim's underwear in court was humiliating and insensitive.
Ireland's prime minister, Mr Leo Varadkar, said: "Nobody asks to be raped. And it's never the victim's fault.
"It doesn't matter what you wear, it doesn't matter where you went, who you went with, or what you took - whether it was drugs or alcohol." - ADELINE TAN
