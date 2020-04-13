Local churches hold online services to mark Easter Sunday

Senior Pastor Tan Seow How of Heart of God Church recording an online sermon for Easter.

Churches across Singapore conducted Easter Sunday services online yesterday in view of stringent distancing measures in force islandwide amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Heart of God, City Harvest and New Creation churches had announced on their websites that the services would be conducted through live-streaming and pre-recorded sermons.

The Heart of God Church conducted both a main Easter service, as well as a youth Easter service through its website, followed by online activities, videos and podcasts to help engage young congregants and encourage them to stay home.

More than 10,000 people tuned in for its Easter services.

Senior Pastor Tan Seow How from the church urged congregants to stay home and stay safe.

"This Easter, we are apart but not alone. Like our own home, a church is about who, and not where. As long as our loved ones and Jesus are with us, we can still have an exceptional Easter," he said.

Congregants of City Harvest Church joined its 10am service on channels that included YouTube and Facebook.

Methodist churches held services in languages and dialects, including Tamil, Mandarin and Hokkien, at different times.

St Andrew's Cathedral streamed its Easter dawn service at 6am with Bishop Rennis Ponniah, through its YouTube channel.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore posted an Easter message from Archbishop William Goh on its website.

In his address, Archbishop Goh urged parishioners to keep the faith and use this time to strengthen family unity.

"Let us exercise patience and sensitivity to the needs and safety of fellow parishioners and the community at large," he said.

Churches here conducted similar services for their congregants to mark Good Friday.

The Government's circuit breaker measures have seen the closing of schools and workplaces till May 4.

Residents have been advised to limit social interaction to their own households and stay home as far as possible, as the authorities continue contact tracing activities and investigate infection clusters.