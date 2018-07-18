Local director jailed 6 weeks for attacking cabby

While intoxicated, award-winning local film director Gilbert Chan Khai Chuen assaulted a taxi driver.

Chan, 42, was sentenced to six weeks' jail yesterday after he was convicted of causing hurt to Mr Ooi Him Chieng, 64.

District Judge Carol Ling found him guilty on July 3.

After consuming alcohol, Chan boarded Mr Ooi's taxi from Goodwood Park Hotel to go home on April 20 last year. The fare totalled $26.35.

Mr Ooi testified that Chan did not pay the correct fare and this led to a disagreement.

In his submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum said: "The victim was asking for no more than what he was owed on the night... before being beaten by the accused.

"The panicked cries of help by the victim as he was being punched, kicked and chased by the accused... attracted the attention of independent eyewitness Saravanan Subramaniam, who was on duty as a security guard at a condominium."

Mr Saravanan alerted the police. Mr Ooi suffered a bruise on his left shoulder.

Yesterday, the court heard that before the trial, Chan paid the taxi driver $100 for his medical bills. Chan also gave him another $320 as a restitution for his four-day loss of income.

DPP Lum urged Judge Ling to sentence Chan to six weeks' jail.

He said there is a need to deter violent offences committed on taxi drivers, who provide the community "with an invaluable and essential service".

Chan, who was unrepresented, pleaded for just a fine.

Chan told Judge Ling that he would be appealing and was offered bail of $10,000.