Singapore

Local transmission not widespread community spread as source of infection is known: Expert

Local infection cases not widespread community transmission: Expert
Professor Tan Chorh Chuan. TNP PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
David Sun
Feb 05, 2020 06:00 am

While four of the latest cases of the coronavirus infection are the first instances of community transmission here, they are not cases of widespread community transmission.

Explaining the distinction yesterday, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, chief health scientist at the Ministry of Health, said an important difference is that the Singapore authorities have been able to identify the source of the infections and establish a clear chain of transmission.

"What this means is that we are able to contain the infection and to take steps to prevent transmission to a wider number of individuals in the community," he said.

"This is quite different from widespread transmission where we are unable to identify where individuals who are infected caught the infections from."

Citing the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2003, he said the Singapore authorities were able to contain the infection by identifying clusters of infected cases and ring-fencing them to prevent widespread transmission.

In a case of widespread community transmission, the source of infections cannot be identified, so there could be undetected ways in which transmission occurs, Prof Tan said.

Six new coronavirus infections, four involve local transmission
Singapore

Singapore gets first cases of local coronavirus transmission

Related Stories

First person to recover from virus discharged from NCID

Singapore Red Cross launches appeal for funds to help virus victims

Four NUS students under quarantine

"We don't see this right now, but it is something we have to watch out very carefully for," he added.

"In the meantime, it is very important for us to work on these clusters as we find them and to ring-fence them... (and) to actively look for other clusters so that we can take timely action when we find them." - DAVID SUN

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES

David Sun

davidsun@sph.com.sg
Read articles by David Sun