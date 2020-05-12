Local man, 68, is 21st Covid fatality; 486 new cases

A 68-year-old Singaporean man has died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night.

He is the 21st person to die due to the virus here.

MOH also reported 486 new infections, taking the total number of cases here to 23,787, with three new clusters.

There were 481 infections involving foreign workers living in dormitories and two cases involving workers not residing in such facilities.

There were three cases in the community - a Singaporean, a permanent resident, and one work pass holder.

Last night's figures were significantly lower than of late, which MOH said was partly due to fewer tests being processed at a testing laboratory after an equipment fault produced false positives over the weekend.

The man who died yesterday tested positive on April 5 and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The National University Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

A 53 year-old Indian national who died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday later tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH classified his death as caused by ruptured myocardial infarction due to coronary thrombosis, making him the seventh person here to die from other causes despite testing positive.

MOH said only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to a Covid-19 infection is added to the death count, as is consistent with international practice.

Of the new cases, 97 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

The three new clusters identified yesterday are Tuas South Apartments (five cases), 47 Senoko Drive (one new case, linked to 25 previous cases) and 566 Woodlands Road (five cases).

Singapore's largest active cluster remains S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, at 2 Seletar North Link, with 2,543 cases, after four new infections were identified yesterday.

There were 504 more cases discharged from hospital, making it a total of 3,225 who have fully recovered.

There are currently 1,093 confirmed cases in hospital, and 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. There are 19,448 cases isolated and cared for at community facilities. They are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

