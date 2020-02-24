Local universities holding virtual open houses and career fairs

NUS is one of the universities holding virtual open houses and career fairs this year.

Two major annual events at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Singapore Management University (SMU) - their open house and career fair - are going digital this year.

This comes after the three universities moved many classes online in response to the evolving coronavirus situation.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design also had a virtual open house last Saturday.

NTU's first virtual open house will be held on Saturday. The annual event typically attracts about 20,000 visitors.

Prospective students will be able to "visit" buildings around the campus through 360-degree videos.

ONLINE TALKS

Students can also attend online talks and presentations in virtual classrooms to find out more about NTU's application and selection processes, the degree programmes offered and the internship and overseas opportunities available.

A two-day virtual SMU open house, hosted on an SMU microsite, will run from Saturday. SMU's annual open house typically sees about 13,000 visitors.

A schedule of live information sessions - generally from 10am to 6pm each day - will be released, leading up to the virtual open house.

Students can watch those sessions to find out more about SMU's degree programmes, and staff and students will be on hand to answer questions.

SMU's virtual open house will also feature virtual tours of the campus.

As for the career fair segment, NTU draws about 15,000 students each year, looking to meet prospective employers and land their first job.