Logistics firm accused of false declaration on fair hiring

A logistics firm became the first company to be charged in court yesterday with making a false declaration in an Employment Pass application.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release yesterday that Ti2 Logistics had allegedly falsely declared in an Employment Pass (EP) application that it had interviewed two applicants who are Singapore citizens.

The company had also claimed it had considered local candidates fairly for the position of business development manager.

A spokesman for MOM said: "However, Ti2 Logistics had already pre-selected the EP applicant and had no intention to interview any local candidates."

According to court documents, the company had allegedly lied in the EP online application for one Zhou Jianxin in July last year.

Since 2014, employers submitting EP applications need to first advertise on the MyCareersFuture.sg (unless exempted).

They must also fairly consider all candidates under the Fair Consideration Framework, said the MOM. This is to promote fair and transparent employment practices.

The case has been adjourned to Feb 4.

If convicted, employers can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to two years or both.

Those who know of employers who have not fairly considered locals for job opportunities or have discriminatory hiring or workplace practices should report the matter to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) at tal.sg/tafep/contact-us

Information will be kept strictly confidential.