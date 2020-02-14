Long-lasting disinfectant among Changi Airport's ramped-up measures

Attractions at Jewel's Canopy Park being treated with the longer lasting disinfectant.

Lift buttons, automated check-in kiosks and other commonly touched surfaces in Changi Airport are now coated with a disinfectant that lasts up to six months with a single application.

The Changi Airport Group (CAG) has also increased the number of hand sanitisers at the airport's four terminals and Jewel Changi Airport, from 160 to more than 1,200.

It has doubled, and in some areas tripled, the frequency of cleaning across the airport as well. These are among the measures that CAG has introduced in recent weeks to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is vital for Changi Airport to remain operational at all times, even with the evolving Covid-19 situation worldwide."

The group showcased its measures at a media briefing yesterday. It said the long-lasting disinfectant, made of a chemical compound called quaternary ammonium chloride, would reduce chances of viruses and bacteria staying on surfaces.

"The way the coating is applied allows the surface to be self-disinfecting after each use, reducing the risk of the surface being a medium of transmission," said CAG.

Other surfaces treated with this coating include escalator handrails, trolley handles and attractions at Jewel's Canopy Park.Cleaners are also using disinfectants on other surfaces and areas instead of general purpose cleaning solutions, said CAG.

It has started to use water infused with ozone to disinfect floors, toilet bowls and urinals.

"Compared with chlorine, the most common liquid disinfection chemical, ozone is a much stronger and faster disinfectant in destroying viruses and bacteria," CAG said.