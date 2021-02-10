Long queues at Lim Chee Guan after it opens stores for walk-ins

Long queues formed outside Lim Chee Guan's Chinatown and Jewel Changi Airport outlets yesterday as shoppers rushed to do some last-minute shopping for bak kwa.

Some joined the queues as early as 8am, although the outlets open after 9am.

Lim Chee Guan said it opened its stores on Monday to walk-in customers after all its barbecue products were sold out online, and will continue to sell its bak kwa until today, or while stocks last.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman said yesterday that it had received requests from customers to produce more bak kwa after its online orders closed.

It had said last month that it was moving online for its Chinese New Year sales to ensure the safety of its customers.

When The Straits Times visited Lim Chee Guan's flagship store in New Bridge Road yesterday morning, there were 75 people queueing to buy bak kwa.

The shoppers maintained 1m distance from one another, while the staff handed out stools to seniors so they could sit.

Ms Annie Chng, 65, decided to go to Lim Chee Guan because of word of mouth.

"I have never tried this bak kwa but my friends in their 50s and 60s say it is good," said Ms Chng, who works part-time at a Singapore Pools outlet.

At the People's Park Complex outlet, engineer Lim Choon Wei, 39, began queueing at 9.30am although the store opens at 10am. On why he did not buy from other bak kwa stores, Mr Lim said: "My wife asked me to buy this brand. This one is famous, a lot of people share it on Facebook."

At Jewel Changi Airport, the queue began forming at 8am and there were 80 people in line when ST visited.

Air stewardess Vicky Wee, 61, was supposed to board a plane for Bangkok but made a beeline for the outlet once she was told the flight was cancelled because of technical difficulties.

"It's really a blessing. I thought I would have to forgo my Lim Chee Guan bak kwa this year," she said.

There was no queue at the Ion Orchard outlet. It took pre-orders for bak kwa in the morning and started selling to walk-in customers at 6pm.