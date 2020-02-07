Singapore

Punters not letting virus outbreak deter them from shot at $12 million Toto prize

Long queues at Toto outlets despite virus outbreak
The queue outside a Singapore Pools outlet at Toa Payoh. TNP PHOTO: OSMOND CHIA
Osmond Chia
Feb 07, 2020 06:00 am

People may be wary of crowded places due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that is not stopping punters from trying their luck at a $12 million prize pool.

Long queues were seen around Singapore Pools outlets throughout the day for this year's Toto Hong Bao Draw.

Each of the four outlets visited by The New Paper yesterday had more than 30 people in the queue, with the line at the Toa Payoh FairPrice outlet reaching around 50 people.

A punter, who declined to be named, said he would be placing a $5 bet as he joined the queue at FairPrice.

The Housing Board employee, 64, said: "From what I read on the news, I'm not too scared and I'm not avoiding crowds. Life goes on as normal."

At Bishan, a beautician with the Jean Yip group joined a 30-person queue while wearing a mask.

First virus case here without link to China travel or past cases
Singapore

First virus case here with no link to China travel or past cases

Related Stories

Employers to get Govt support with housing workers on LOA

China’s air force to perform at Singapore Airshow despite ban

Aviation sector hit hard by virus outbreak, airport retail sales down

She said: "I am fine queueing as long as the place is safe and I have a mask. But I wouldn't buy 4D from a place with actual cases."

Another hopeful punter at Bishan said the virus outbreak has affected his paper carrier manufacturing business. However, he was not placing bets in hope of recovering his losses.

He said: "I am just placing bets like I normally do to have a shot at an early retirement."

The $12 million jackpot will be drawn today at 9.30pm at the Singapore Pools Building.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

coronavirus

Osmond Chia

Read articles by Osmond Chia