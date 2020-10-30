Long queues for TraceTogether tokens at Marsiling Community Club

Long queues formed at Marsiling Community Club yesterday as national distribution of TraceTogether tokens resumed in a limited fashion.

Marsiling is the first community centre where tokens are available again, after distribution was halted on Wednesday by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG).

New collection venues will be opened one constituency at a time following reports of long queues at some community centres/clubs (CCs) last weekend.

There were about 100 people in the queue when The Straits Times visited Marsiling CC at 9.45am yesterday, and crowds continued to pour in.

Five counters were set up in a hall, with one set aside for the elderly and physically infirm. The waiting time for collection ranged from 30 minutes to an hour. Several people thought they had only one day to collect the tokens.

"I came today because I read the (TokenGoWhere) website wrongly and thought the date listed was the only date," said a resident, Madam Tan.

"If I had known, I might have come another day."

The remaining 107 CCs in other constituencies will be progressively opened for token collection from now till December.

You can check the schedule at token.gowhere.gov.sg

Collection at all CCs will continue until the end of the year, and is not limited to one day.

Residents have also been told that they should collect tokens only from the CC in the constituency where they live.

This means that Marine Parade residents, for example, can get their hands on a token only from Dec 14.

Token distribution initially kicked off last month, and had been expanded to 38 CCs before Wednesday's halt.

An SNDGG spokesman said the changes to its distribution plan were to "prevent long queues from developing by residents from different parts of Singapore coming to the same collection points".

"TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be enforced only when everyone who needs a token is able to collect one at a CC near them," the spokesman added.