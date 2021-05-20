Long queues as visitors to three malls rush for swab tests

Visitors to Jem, Westgate and White Sands malls last week have been strongly encouraged by MOH to get tested for Covid-19.

When Mr Eric Tan joined the queue to get swabbed at a makeshift Covid-19 testing site at Our Tampines Hub, he did not think he would have to stand in line for more than two hours.

Mr Tan, 62, who works at the FairPrice supermarket branch in the hub, said: "Though I can handle standing in the line this long, other seniors may not be strong enough to do so."

He was among the hundreds of people who queued to get swabbed yesterday at various testing centres and clinics. Some had received SMS alerts that they were possibly exposed to Covid-19 cases who had visited Jem, Westgate and White Sands malls. Others, like Mr Tan, worked in places that carried out compulsory tests.

Our Tampines Hub set up a swabbing site yesterday after the Ministry of Health requested that all its staff, service providers and tenants' staff be tested due to the rising number of potential Covid-19 cases.

Elsewhere, others rushed to get tested at Swab and Send Home (Sash) clinics, which offer free swab tests to those who have had possible exposure at the malls.

Several Sash clinics located near the affected malls told The Straits Times they administered more than double the usual daily number of swab tests yesterday.

At Edgedale Medical Clinic in Tampines, the number of patients who want a swab test has more than doubled to over 20 each day ever since new clusters emerged, said clinic assistant Thila G.

Some clinics have had to place extra orders for test kits to cope with the demand.

Ms March Yeo, a clinic assistant at Q & M Medical Clinic (Bukit Batok), said a batch of 20 test kits that was supposed to last a week had run out in two days.

Slots for swab tests at the Fullerton Health Testing Centre in Raffles City Shopping Centre were also snapped up. A check by ST on Fullerton Health's website at about 5pm yesterday showed that appointments for swab tests for today were fully booked.

Those affected can also sign up to get tested at five regional screening centres on a desired date, though timings are allocated.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: SHERLYN SIM & JEANNE WANG