Longer waiting times for healthcare amid rapid rise in cases: Janil

It now takes 48 to 72 hours for patients over 70 to be taken to hospital, up from 12 hours, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary pointed out.

It used to take 12 hours to take patients above 70 years old who test positive for Covid-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to hospital. Now, it takes between 48 and 72 hours from the time they get their results.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary cited this as an example of how the recent exponential rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore has impacted the country's healthcare capacity.

He told Parliament yesterday that about 15 per cent of beds in public hospitals are now used for Covid-19 cases. These patients account for about 10 per cent of all Covid-19 cases.

As Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulances are reserved for patients with emergency conditions, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has set up a dedicated fleet of 95 additional ambulances to take Covid-19 patients to the different healthcare facilities, he added.

Those requiring oxygen supplementation or intensive care unit (ICU) care account for 2 per cent of total cases, and most of them are unvaccinated or elderly, Dr Janil said. "In the last three months, ICU bed occupancy has increased from 26 per cent to 53 per cent," he added.

The occupancy rate of isolation beds has also risen from 58 per cent to 86 per cent, while the occupancy of community care facility beds has gone from 10 per cent to 35 per cent.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament that while only a small percentage of infected individuals require hospital or ICU care, many others are also admitted for observation because they are at risk of developing serious illnesses.

Dr Janil also told Parliament how MOH plans to expand hospital and treatment resources to ensure everyone who requires medical care, whether for Covid-19 or other conditions, will receive it.

Hospitals have been asked to reduce non-essential elective appointments to prioritise resources for Covid-19 patients. At the same time, MOH has also been shifting asymptomatic and lower-risk coronavirus cases from hospitals to Covid-19 treatment facilities, community care facilities or getting them to recuperate at home under the home recovery programme.

The Government is also monitoring ICU trends closely. Seventy-four ICU beds have been added, which brings the total number of ICU beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients with severe conditions to 187. More ICU beds can be made available at short notice if needed.

The hospital manpower situation is also being looked at closely, given that close to 400 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19.