Lorry driver killed in 3-vehicle accident near Serangoon North

A lorry lying on its side after a traffic accident on Tuesday night that also involved a taxi and a car at the junction of Phillips Avenue, Yio Chu Kang Road and Serangoon North Avenue 1.

A traffic accident on Tuesday night involving a lorry, a taxi and a car left one dead and three others injured.

The police said yesterday they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Phillips Avenue, Yio Chu Kang Road and Serangoon North Avenue 1 at 9.07pm on Tuesday.

"The 58-year-old male lorry driver was found lying motionless and subsequently pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene," the police added.

The 50-year-old female lorry passenger, the 56-year-old male taxi driver and the 57-year-old female taxi passenger were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photos posted on Facebook yesterday showed the lorry lying on its side and a police tent nearby.

Police are investigating.

Shin Min Daily News quoted a witness as saying he was on his way home when he saw Singapore Civil Defence Force officers trying to lift the overturned lorry.

"The lorry driver was trapped in his seat," he said.

"The female passenger had been flung out of the lorry, but fortunately suffered only abrasions."

Ms Tammy Tan, group chief corporate communications officer for ComfortDelGro, told Stomp yesterday: "At the time of the accident, our taxi was travelling straight with the traffic light in his favour, when the lorry came at the perpendicular and collided into it.

"We are saddened to learn of the demise of the lorry driver."

Ms Tan said ComfortDelGro is in touch with its cabby and the female passenger.