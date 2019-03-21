Lorry driver trapped in vehicle for over an hour after Tuas collision

The driver was taken to National University Hospital after being extricated from the vehicle.

A lorry driver was trapped for more than an hour after two lorries were involved in a collision in Tuas yesterday, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The collision occurred near the junction of Tuas South Avenue 9 and Tuas South Lane.

An SCDF spokesman told The New Paper that the trapped driver, who had his leg stuck, had to be extricated with hydraulic rescue tools and was then taken to National University Hospital.

Shin Min said that the injured driver, who worked for waste management company V8 Environmental, was transporting waste to a nearby factory for recycling. The driver's co-worker, who only wanted to be known as Ah Seng, told the Chinese paper that he arrived on the scene to find him in great pain.

He, along with several bystanders, did their best to reassure the driver until the SCDF personnel arrived on the scene at about 9.30am.