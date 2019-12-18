Lorry driver in viral video found guilty of swerving into cyclist

The lorry driver caught on camera swerving into a cyclist in an altercation last year was found guilty of two charges yesterday.

Teo Seng Tiong, 58, was found guilty of causing hurt to the cyclist by performing a rash act and failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

Teo had previously claimed trial to the two charges.

The altercation captured in a viral video in December last year showed the cyclist, Mr Eric Cheung Hoyu, hitting the lorry's side-view mirror.

The lorry then swerved towards Mr Cheung, causing him to fall onto the grass verge at the side of the road.

During the trial, Teo, who was represented by lawyer Chia Boon Teck, said he did not know Mr Cheung had hit his side-view mirror. He said he swerved left because he thought he had collided with a taxi on his right.

But District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt found the prosecution had proven both charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Judge Chay said he rejected Teo's claim that he had swerved instinctively because of the collision with the taxi. He added: "There is simply no basis to support his defence."

Teo did not raise a defence to his second charge of failing to lodge a police report within 24 hours.

The court heard Teo was driving along Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards New Loyang Link in the left lane.

He came up behind Mr Cheung, a British national, who was cycling on the same lane at a slower speed.

He tried to overtake Mr Cheung by inching out and thus encroached into the right lane, but returned to his original lane after he realised there was no space.

Mr Cheung later used his right hand to strike the lorry's side-view mirror, causing a piece of it to fall.

Teo then immediately swerved sharply and hit the right side of Mr Cheung's body, causing Mr Cheung to fall onto the grass verge.

Mr Cheung testified that Teo was shouting "mirror mirror" and had shown "lots of anger, lots of vulgarity and swearing" during their exchange after the collision.

Mr Cheung was found to have redness on his elbow and abrasions on his left knee.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to committing mischief and causing obstruction by riding his bicycle in the middle of the lane, and was fined $2,800.

Teo will be sentenced on Jan 14.