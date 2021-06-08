Lost TraceTogether token again? It will cost $9 for replacement

Replacing a TraceTogether token the first time it is lost is free but, starting last Friday, it will cost $9 for each subsequent replacement.

Replacement of the tokens, which are used for Covid-19 contact tracing, can be done at any community centre (CC).

Those with financial difficulties can approach TraceTogether counter staff at the CCs to request a fee waiver, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said when announcing the change on Facebook last Thursday.

Faulty or damaged tokens, or those with dead batteries, will still be replaced for free.

HOW TO PAY

Payment of the replacement fee at CCs can be made via PayNow, ez-link, Nets FlashPay, Mastercard, Visa, JCB and Union Pay. Cash payments will not be accepted. People who can pay only with cash can approach TraceTogether counter staff for help.

To get their replacements, token users need to show their NRIC or the relevant identity documents that have barcodes.

SNDGO had previously stated on its website that "subsequent replacement of lost tokens will be chargeable" should a person lose the token multiple times, but did not indicate the replacement fee amount.

Last Thursday, the office said the $9 is to cover the cost price of the token.

"We hope that the public will be more mindful about taking care of their tokens and be careful not to misplace them," it said.