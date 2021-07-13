Loud macaws ruffling feathers of residents in Tampines block

Macaws are large, colourful and vocal birds and are technically not allowed in HDB flats.

When he first heard the loud squawks coming from above his unit last September, he thought it was only temporary.

Ten months on, Mr Oliver Lim and several other residents at Block 605C Tampines Street 61 continue to be hounded by the squawks of two macaws in a unit on the 16th floor.

Mr Lim, a 32-year-old engineer who lives on the 15th floor, said he brought the issue to the attention of the Housing Board in January.

Macaws are large, colourful and vocal birds that are members of the parrot family.

Ms Minnie Lakasuwan, 27, who works part-time and lives in the unit with her two children and helper, along with the two macaws and two smaller parrots, told The New Paper she has been adhering to HDB's guidelines and keeping the birds indoors.

"I close the windows when I put my birds at the service yard, and whenever I need to open the windows, I will move them to the living room or bathroom and close all the doors."

An HDB spokesman confirmed it has been engaging the parties involved since January and applied to the Community Mediation Centre earlier this month for a mediation session.

Ms Lakasuwan's husband and three other children live in Pasir Ris with her in-laws because they go to school in the area. The family usually spends the weekends together in Tampines.

She admitted the birds can be noisy but said she has been doing her best to train them.

While Mr Lim is back working in the office, his wife and their one-month-old daughter are home and have had to endure the loud squawks daily.

He said: "My baby will wake up and cry when the birds squawk. (My wife) is not the type to complain, but I can see from her expression that she is stressed - sometimes she would even tear up when the birds start squawking."

NOT ALLOWED

TNP understands that macaws, like cats, are technically not allowed in flats, but HDB generally takes a "flexible and compassionate" approach in such cases.

Said its spokesman: "To preserve a pleasant living environment, HDB's pet ownership policies aim to balance the interests of residents who are pet lovers and those who may be affected by disamenities from pets.

"Residents who are pet owners have to ensure their pets do not cause any inconvenience to their neighbours, including re-homing the pets if necessary."

Partnerships manager Ivan Lian, 32, who also lives on the 15th floor, has been working from home and said his Zoom meetings have been "sabotaged" by the birds' squawks.

He said at least 10 residents have complained about the noise in the residents' WhatsApp chat group.

"I respect the right to own any pet, but if the pet affects residents from other units, then I believe we have a say in it," he added.

Ms Lakasuwan said she has tried to sell the macaws after the complaints but has not been successful because the birds are expensive.

She added: "I have done what the authorities have asked, and I hope the neighbours can try to be more understanding."