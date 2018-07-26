Low income residents of rental flats to get better support: Minister

Low income residents living in rental flats will be able to get help more easily, with plans to bring social services closer to rental housing neighbourhoods.

They will also be spared from having to navigate the social service system to seek help, with more being done to improve the coordination between government agencies and voluntary welfare organisations.

Announcing the new approach to helping rental flat residents yesterday, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said that support can start from their point of entry into a rental flat, until they move into their own purchased homes.

"While long-term housing stability and home ownership is key, it is equally important to work with families closely to help them resolve their issues and difficulties to improve their circumstances and achieve their potential," he added.

He was speaking at the launch of a book on Project 4650, an initiative that brought together different government agencies and community groups to help residents in two Bedok South Interim Rental Housing (IRH) blocks.

Mr Lee said while 90 per cent of Singaporean households own their homes, some families may end up needing rental housing due to serious challenges such as debt, financial difficulty and family conflict.

They often end up seeking help from different agencies for their problems.

Under the new effort by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of National Development, said Mr Lee, important services, such as education and healthcare, will be made more readily available to such families.

Government agencies and volunteer welfare organisations will also work together more closely to understand the families' needs.

Mr Lee added that foundations, corporate enterprises and other community groups are welcome to play a part, as are families living in the neighbourhood.

COMMUNITY SPACES

The Government will provide community spaces, such as at the void decks of rental blocks for instance, for these organisations to provide services to the residents.

The hope, said Mr Lee is that these families will be able to improve their circumstances. Citing the example of Project 4650 in Bedok South, he acknowledged the journey may not be easy.

Over the past five years, more than 1,100 families stayed at its two IRH blocks. Almost half of them moved on to own their own HDB flats again. A number moved into other rental flats, while a small group found other living options.