Low Thia Khiang in ICU after suffering head injury from fall at home

Mr Low Thia Khiang, 63, former secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP), is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital after suffering a head injury from a fall at home on Thursday.

The party said in a media statement yesterday that the Aljunied GRC MP is conscious.

"He is being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit. Mr Low is conscious. Mr Low's family has requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation."

In Mr Low's absence from work, the other Aljunied GRC MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former NCMP Gerald Giam.

As news spread of Mr Low's fall yesterday, people from across the political spectrum sent wishes for his recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat wished Mr Low a speedy recovery and said he was "hoping to see him back to Parliament soon".

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he very much hoped Mr Low "recovers well and gets back to his vigorous self".

Similarly, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said: "I wish Mr Low a quick recovery. I just had a good, long conversation with him at the last Parliament sitting."

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin wrote: "I knew he had a fall when Pritam applied for leave from Parliament sitting for him but I didn't know that it was quite so serious.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Mr Low. Wishing you speedy recovery."

The Singapore Democratic Party also wished Mr Low a quick recovery while Mr Goh Meng Seng, who leads opposition People's Power Party said Mr Low was his first political mentor and owed a lot of his political foundation to him.

"I hope he could have a speedy recovery," he said.

Mr Low entered politics in 1988, losing in his first outing as a WP candidate in Tiong Bahru GRC.

He became MP after winning the Hougang seat at his second election in 1991, and is now the longest serving opposition MP.

Mr Low is credited with being the first opposition leader to win a Group Representation Constituency when the WP team he led won Aljunied GRC in 2011.