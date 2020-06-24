Low Thia Khiang recovering well: Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang is in good spirits and is recovering well, said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin yesterday.

Mr Tan made the remarks in a Facebook post that featured a photo of the two men, both wearing face masks.

Mr Low, 63, injured his head in a fall on April 30. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and was discharged after 21 days.

Mr Tan, whose post comes after what appears to be a visit to Mr Low's home, said he had kept in touch with Mr Low since his fall. He wrote: "Glad to see Mr Low again. Have kept in touch with him since his fall and am glad to see him in good spirits and recovering. Had a nice long chat on a range of topics."

Mr Tan also thanked Mr Low for tea and bak chang, or rice dumplings.

"Hope you like the durian and pears, too," he added.

The veteran politician is the former secretary-general of the WP, and an MP for Aljunied GRC.

The other WP MPs in Aljunied GRC have been covering Mr Low's constituency duties after his fall, with help from former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam.

Mr Low is the longest-serving opposition MP in Singapore.

He entered politics in 1988, when he stood for election as a WP candidate in Tiong Bahru GRC but did not win.

In 1991, he won the Hougang single-member seat, and has been an MP since.

In 2001, Mr Low took over as WP secretary-general from Mr J. B. Jeyaretnam, and led the party for 17 years before stepping down two years ago.

His successor is Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh.

It is unclear if Mr Low will stand for election again in the upcoming polls, held on July 10.