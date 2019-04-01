Lower gas, electricity tariffs from April 1 to June 30

Gas tariffs for households will fall by 3.64 per cent, or 0.71 cent per kilowatt hour, from April 1 to June 30, City Gas announced yesterday.

This means households will need to pay 18.80 cents per kWh, compared with 19.51 cents previously. The decrease was due to a drop in fuel costs, City Gas said.

It added that the current tariff decrease was approved by Energy Market Authority, The Straits Times reported.

Households will see lower electricity bills as electricity tariffs are set to go down by an average of 4.7 per cent for the next three months, SP Group said yesterday.

The decrease of 4.7 per cent, or 1.10 cents per kWh compared with the previous quarter, is mainly due to the lower cost of natural gas for electricity generation.

For households, the electricity tariff will fall from 23.85 cents to 22.79 cents per kWh from April 1 to June 30.