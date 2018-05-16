Lower speed limit for PMDs please, says WP NCMP Dennis Tan

PMD users can travel at a speed of 25kmh on park connectors and paths.

Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan wants the speed limit for Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) lowered and Singaporeans to be taught good cycling culture.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, he highlighted the problems PMDs and shared bicycles have caused pedestrians and fellow riders.

He said: "I feel that this is a critical moment for us to get it right as far as the safe and proper operation of transport modes for first-last mile connectivity is concerned."

He suggested lowering the speed limit of PMDs to 15kmh in all areas.

Mr Tan said: "I think this is still an unsafe speed limit. I would invite the minister to take a walk with me along a busy park connector and experience whether it is safe for PMDs to travel at that kind of speed.

"Moreover, many PMD users exceed 15kmh even on footpaths too."

The NCMP, who is a maritime lawyer, focused on transport issues in his speech when debating the President's Address.

Education was the key to enhancing the safety of all road users, he said.

"Public education is important and must go hand in hand with consistent enforcement.

He said many pedestrians and riders have the mindset that they have the right of way on walkways and park connectors.

"To change this mindset, there is more for us to do to educate the public beyond what is being done."

He also called for train services to be more reliable.

He said there should be provisions built into the plans of new railway lines for greater capacity for more trains, as well as greater capacity for passengers at all stations.

Mr Tan said: "We must not forget the lessons learnt from the poor maintenance management, the poor planning of our rail system and infrastructure or the impact of train delays on our economy and commuters.

"I hope the same lessons will provide a firm reminder to get the planning, equipment, infrastructure and even the ethos right, from the beginning."- SUE-ANN TAN