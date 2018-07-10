LTA and viaduct builder mutually terminate contract

The accident in July last year killed one worker and injured 10 others.

Home-grown builder Or Kim Peow (OKP) Contractors will no longer complete a viaduct in Changi that collapsed in July last year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), which awarded OKP the project in 2015, said yesterday that both sides have agreed to terminate the contract.

The decision came barely two months after the construction company and five people were charged in court over their role in the collapse. The accident killed one worker and injured 10 others.

LTA said it will call a replacement tender this month and plans to award the contract by the fourth quarter of this year.

It is aiming to complete the viaduct, which links the Tampines Expressway to the Pan-Island Expressway and Upper Changi Road East, by the first half of 2022.

Before the accident, the elevated road was targeted to be completed by early 2020.

The replacement contractor will be responsible for completing the construction of the viaduct, including the demolition of any structures deemed unsafe. In the interim, the site will be maintained by an LTA term contractor.

Investigations immediately after the tragedy found cracks at 11 locations on load-bearing corbels at the worksite.

On May 30, the LTA said all crossheads on the viaduct will be demolished. A crosshead is the horizontal beam on top of a pillar which supports an elevated structure such as a road.

The LTA said more parts may be pulled down if they are deemed unsafe.