LTA awards $210 million contract for two MRT stations

Bahar Junction station will feature two platforms connected by a 100m covered link bridge with travellators.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a $210 million contract for two MRT stations.

The contract, which has a total value of $210.1 million, was awarded to China Railway 11 Bureau Group, LTA said yesterday.

The contract covers the design and construction of Jurong West and Bahar Junction stations, with 1.15 km of viaducts along Jurong West Avenue 2 and Avenue 4, as well as along Jurong West Street 64 and Street 75.

Construction works for these stations on the new Jurong Region Line (JRL) are expected to start in 2020 and are slated for completion in 2026.

Jurong West station will be located along Jurong West Avenue 2 and adjacent to Jurong West Street 23.

It will be a single island platform serving trains bound for both Choa Chu Kang and Jurong Pier.

One platform will serve trains heading to Choa Chu Kang and Jurong Pier while the other platform will serve trains heading to Peng Kang Hill (working name).

Apart from the upcoming stations, China Railway 11 Bureau Group previously worked on several major infrastructure projects, including three MRT stations - Tuas Link, Tuas West Road and Tuas Crescent stations and their associated railway viaducts. - ADELINE TAN