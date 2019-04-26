LTA buys 100 three-door buses for $64 million

LTA is buying 100 three-door double-decker buses after a trial of three-door buses (above) in 2017.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is buying 100 three-door double-decker Euro 6 diesel buses for about $64 million.

Alexander Dennis (Singapore) will supply 50 of the buses for about $34 million, and the other 50 will be supplied by ST Engineering Land Systems for around $30 million.

LTA said yesterday in a statement that it awarded the contracts to the two companies after evaluating all bids based on criteria including price, tenderers' experience, track record, technical capabilities and compliance with local regulations.

Both companies are the LTA's bus suppliers, with Alexander Dennis (Singapore) accounting for about 4 per cent of its public bus fleet and ST Engineering Land Systems, 23 per cent.

This is the first major order of its kind, after LTA carried out its trial of three-door buses in 2017.

The trial saw Tower Transit operate a three-door, double-deck bus on Service 143 from March to September 2017, and SMRT Buses operated a three-door, single-deck bus on Services 190 and 901 from June 2017 to January 2018.

LTA said commuters "generally welcomed the additional door on these buses, as it made boarding and alighting smoother and quicker".

Because of the encouraging results of the trial, LTA called a tender to buy 100 three-door buses last May.

The new buses will arrive in Singapore in batches and will be deployed on the road from next year.