LTA calls for tender to build lifts at 27 more overhead bridges

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has called for a tender to build lifts at 27 more overhead bridges in areas such as Toa Payoh and Bendemeer from 2022.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the LTA said these lifts are in addition to those it had previously committed to building.

Three of the overhead bridges that will be installed with lifts are at Block 195 Jalan Toa Payoh, in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh near Pei Chun Public School, and in Bendemeer Road near Bendemeer Primary School.

The LTA said the additional lifts will help the elderly and those with special needs get to their destinations more conveniently and comfortably.

"These lifts are typically built near healthcare institutions, schools or public transport facilities... to ensure our public transport system continues to be accessible to everyone," the LTA said in the post.

Once the latest rounds of lifts are installed, there will be a total of 103 overhead bridges with lifts.

Since 2013, 47 pedestrian overhead bridges have been installed with lifts.

Under the Land Transport Master Plan 2040, 29 more pedestrian overhead bridges, including those near hospitals and polyclinics, will be installed with lifts by 2022.

The LTA had said that these lifts will help to make journeys to public housing estates and public-sector infrastructure barrier-free.

In a written parliamentary reply last year, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that installing a pair of lifts at an overhead bridge can cost up to $4 million, and about $40,000 a year to maintain.