LTA calls tender to buy 100 three-door buses

From June last year to January this year, SMRT ran services 190 (above) and 901 using a three-door single-deck bus.

A hundred three-door buses will begin plying roads here in two years, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) continues to explore its suitability.

LTA yesterday called for a tender to purchase the 100 buses, which it said will be deployed in 2020.

It said this will allow it to better assess the suitability of implementing such buses throughout its fleet, as well as replace ageing buses.

This follows positive feedback and encouraging results of previous three-door bus trials, LTA added.

Last year, Tower Transit Singapore operated a double decker bus with three doors on service route 143 from March to September.

The bus had other features such as a passenger information display system, USB ports and wheelchair space.

From June last year to January this year, SMRT ran services 190 and 901 using a three-door single-deck bus.

"Commuters welcomed the additional door on the buses as it made boarding and alighting from buses smoother and quicker," LTA said.

It will look at improving the current bus designs to enhance commuter flows and shorten journey times. - NG HUIWEN