LTA to demolish crossheads of PIE viaduct that collapsed last year

Nearly a year after a construction failure that killed one worker and injured 10 others, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has decided to demolish all crossheads on uncompleted sections of the Upper Changi Pan-Island Expressway viaduct.

A crosshead is the horizontal beam on top of a pillar that supports an elevated structure such as a road.

LTA said more of the viaduct structure may be pulled down if it is deemed unsafe. But it could not say when the demolition will start nor how many crossheads were affected.

In a statement soon after the main contractor - Or Kim Peow Contractors (OKP) - and five people were charged in court yesterday morning for their role in the fatal collapse in July last year, the regulator said the decision to demolish the crossheads was "a safety precaution following the discovery of cracks on corbels at the incident site earlier".

A corbel is part of the crosshead, which supports the weight of pre-cast beams between two sections.

LTA would not say why the structures were deemed unsafe, but it has since emerged that cracks on several parts of the viaduct were discovered well before the collapse in the early hours of July 14, 2017.

In its statement, LTA said it has appointed an independent professional engineer "to assess the structural integrity of the viaduct under construction".

It added: "Any other sections, which are assessed to be unsafe... will be demolished."

With the ongoing court case raising questions about the safety levels of the viaduct, observers said a decision may be taken to redo the entire project.

LTA said it is "studying its options carefully and reviewing the viaduct project with OKP".

In a follow-up statement last night, LTA said propping was extended to the parts of the viaduct where cracks were discovered at the corbel area to ensure that there would be no safety risks. It added there has been a stop-work order on the viaduct since the accident.

"The demolition works will commence after the necessary approvals to proceed with the works have been obtained from the relevant authorities," said LTA.