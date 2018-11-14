LTA impounds 42 e-scooters for flouting rules

A total of 42 e-scooters were impounded over several months after they were found to be available for hire at public places.

This is despite repeated reminders and warnings to the three errant operators between July and October that they did not have the requisite licence or exemptions to do so, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement yesterday.

The impounded personal mobility devices (PMDs), comprising 26 e-scooters from Neuron Mobility, 15 from Telepod and one from Beam, were found at public places such as Bencoolen Street and Bayfront Avenue.

LTA said PMD-sharing operators are not permitted to operate on public land without a licence or an exemption by the Minister for Transport.

To date, the only exemptions granted have been for operators to provide PMD-sharing services within a specified area in one-north, in light of an existing agreement with landowner JTC.

It noted Beam did not have an exemption to provide these services anywhere on the island.

Despite prior notice of the rules, Beam's e-scooter was found at Bugis MRT station.

It has been impounded.

LTA said it was disappointed by the illegal deployment of e-scooters on public land, and it is investigating Neuron Mobility and Telepod for contravening the Parking Places Act.

Unlicensed operators can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months, with a further fine of $500 for each day it continues to operate illegally after the conviction.

LTA reminded all operators that when evaluating licence applications, it will consider their track record, including their compliance with the law and regulatory requirements.

Beam's corporate affairs vice-president, Mr Christopher Hilton, told The New Paper that it disabled the mobile application for its scooters after receiving notice from LTA on Oct 30.

"Beam staff continue to ride branded e-scooters as we work towards applying for a licence in January, but these e-scooters are unavailable for hire to the public," he added.