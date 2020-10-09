Singapore

LTA impounds 7 unregistered motorcycles, one ATV in Tampines

A video posted on Facebook group Roads.sg showed several dirt bikes and an ATV being loaded onto a tow truck. PHOTO: ROADS.SG/ FACEBOOK
Clariss Chia
Oct 09, 2020 06:00 am

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) impounded seven unregistered motorcycles and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) during an enforcement operation around Hun Yeang Road and Tampines Avenue on Sunday.

The operation, which was supported by the Traffic Police, also identified a number of other offences such as illegal vehicle modifications and riding against traffic flow.

Responding to TNP's queries, the LTA said it "takes a very serious view of such offences".

A video posted on Facebook group Roads.sg showed several dirt bikes and an ATV being loaded onto a tow truck, describing the location as Tampines Quarry, a "weekend haunt where road-riding enthusiasts gather to practise their skills and have fun".

TNP understands that some vehicles were registered with the LTA for racing purposes but were illegally parked at a nearby temporary carpark. Owners of those vehicles were issued parking fines but none of the registered vehicles were seized.

LTA said: "We would like to remind the public that all motor vehicles must be registered with LTA and have their licence plates prominently displayed before they can be kept or used on public roads in Singapore."

Maid sharpened and hid knives before confronting employer: DPP
Singapore

Maid sharpened and hid knives before confronting employer: DPP

Those caught keeping or using an unregistered vehicle on public roads will be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both. - CLARISS CHIA

