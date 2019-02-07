LTA summons Gojek driver in viral video for interview

The Gojek driver in a viral video in which a passenger was upset he could not avoid Electronic Road Pricing gantries has been summoned by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for an interview as part of investigations after a complaint was filed against him.

In a letter dated Monday and seen by The Straits Times, Mr Kamaruzzaman Abdul Latiff is asked to attend an interview with an LTA official today.

Mr Kamaruzzaman has been asked to have with him his NRIC, vocational licence, driving licence and "the recording device, its recording and any other evidence". It says his attendance is compulsory.

Mr Kamaruzzaman, 49, told The Straits Times on Monday he would go to the interview and may consult a lawyer.

A Gojek spokesman said the company is aware of LTA investigations, which it is cooperating with "on an ongoing basis".

On Jan 31, Mr Kamaruzzaman shared a seven-minute clip of a heated exchange with a passenger on the Gojek Singapore Community Facebook page, saying the woman was upset that he could not avoid Electronic Road Pricing gantries during the journey.

He had picked her up from Block 251 Bishan Street 22 on Jan 29 and was heading towards Coleman Street. In the video taken using Mr Kamaruzzaman's mobile phone, the passenger is heard saying "it is clear that you are out to cheat (me of my) money".

She makes a phone call, and a person is heard over the loudspeaker saying, "you have no right to take her hostage" and "you are causing her to lose her freedom".

Mr Kamaruzzaman repeatedly says he prefers to settle any issues at a police station.

The car eventually comes to a stop in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, as Mr Kamaruzzaman speaks to a Certis Cisco officer.

At one point, the passenger screams, claiming Mr Kamaruzzaman had locked the car door on purpose and intended to kidnap her. Mr Kamaruzzaman tries to explain the car has auto-lock doors.