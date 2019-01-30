LTA to trial higher speed limit for mobile cranes

Mobile cranes with a laden weight exceeding 24,000kg will now be allowed to be driven at 40kmh, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

The trial will start on Friday.

Currently, such cranes have a speed limit of 20kmh.

The LTA had received feedback from the industry that the current speed limit is "too low, resulting in longer travelling time on the road which may cause driver fatigue", it said.

"This decision takes into account improvements in vehicle technology and design that allow mobile cranes to travel safely at higher speeds."

It is also in line with the practice in other places such as Australia, Hong Kong and Britain.

Separately, the current 70kmh speed limit for eight-seater passenger cars will be lifted from Friday, said the LTA.

It cited "advancements in vehicle safety standards" for doing away with the limit.

A spokesman said: "With this change, eight-seater passenger cars will be required to observe only the same road speed limits as other passenger cars.

"This is in line with the practice in other countries."