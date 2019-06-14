LTA wins international award for inclusive bus trip app

Init's managing director Klaus Janke and project manager Roxana Hess with LTA's chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping and deputy chief executive for policy and planning Jeremy Yap.

A mobile application that alerts bus drivers to passengers with special needs who are boarding or alighting has won the Land Transport Authority (LTA) an international prize.

The app, Mobility Assistance for the Visually Impaired and Selected Users, allows those with visual disabilities to activate audio announcements for upcoming bus stops.

The audio announcements can be transmitted to hearing-impaired passengers via T-Coil enabled hearing aids.

LTA won in the Diversity and Inclusion category at the 2019 International Association of Public Transport (UITP) Awards held in Stockholm on Wednesday.

The app was developed together with German company Init as part of a trial on the use of an "assistive passenger information system" to help commuters with special needs take public buses.

The ongoing trial, conducted in collaboration with SG Enable and SBS Transit, began in January this year.

LTA also got the UITP Asia-Pacific Special Recognition Award for the app at the association's summit on Monday.

LTA had different projects shortlisted in two other categories as well: Operational and Technological Excellence, and Public and Urban Transport Strategy.

The authority was not the only winner from Singapore. On Monday, the Public Transport Council won the UITP Asia-Pacific Special Recognition Award for its Heart Zones and Heartwheels@Linkway projects at MRT stations.

Congratulating the two agencies, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Facebook: "Public transport is an important service for our citizens. We will continue to work hard to make it better, more inclusive and more caring."

Making the Republic's transport network more inclusive is one of the key thrusts of the 2040 Land Transport Master Plan, unveiled last month.

As part of these efforts, priority queues will be introduced at all MRT stations by the end of this year, and by next year, all public buses will be wheelchair-accessible.