Lucky Plaza crash tragedy now a shared trauma for Filipino maids

Mourners paying respects at the makeshift memorial near the site of the accident at Lucky Plaza.

On Dec 29, Lucky Plaza bustled with vibrancy and good spirits as the Filipino community here gathered to welcome the new year.

Then tragedy struck. An out-of-control car ploughed into six domestic workers picnicking on the pavement in Nutmeg Road next to the shopping centre.

Yesterday, Lucky Plaza was still packed, but the mood was sombre as throngs with mainly women paid respects to Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, and Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, who died from their injuries in hospital.

When The New Paper was there for two hours from 1pm yesterday, a constant stream of mourners was placing flowers, lighting candles and saying prayers at a makeshift memorial on the pavement.

Others left such offerings as chocolates and canned drinks.

Among the bouquets of flowers was a message that said: "This tragedy must be hard for your family to accept. Our sincerest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Ms Abigail Leste and Ms Arlyn Nucos. May their souls rest in peace."

It did not matter that many of them did not know the victims.

As foreign workers who came to Singapore to seek a better life for themselves and their families, they were kindred spirits.

As most of the 10 Filipino domestic workers interviewed by TNP pointed out, it could have been any of them who got killed or injured instead.

The tragedy has become a shared traumatic experience, with many now worried about the safety of using pavements for their gatherings.

Ms Ruthie Plasabas, 46, who has worked as a domestic helper here for nine years, said that while she did not know the victims, the incident still struck close to home.

She said she had crossed the accident spot 30 minutes before the crash occurred at about 5pm last Sunday.

"Every time I hear a loud noise now, I am scared because it reminds me of the accident. It could have been me, and I can't help but think of my children back home," she added. "Last week, everyone was wishing one another 'Happy New Year', but today everyone is sad and mourning for the victims."

Another domestic worker, Ms Marila Mariano, 45, who offered prayers to the victims, said: "The Filipino community is tight-knit, and we treat each other like friends even if we are strangers. All of us are sad, and it just feels different today."

Buddhist monk, Reverend Lee Tay Lang Shifarong, pitched in by handing out hundreds of bottles of water to those paying their respects at the memorial.

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) said on its Facebook page that it had raised nearly $360,000 from 2,800 donors as of 9pm yesterday on fund-raising site Giving.sg.

All proceeds will go to the injured victims and the beneficiaries of the deceased women.

Ms Nucos' sister Arceli, 56, and Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, are still in hospital, while Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37, and Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, have been discharged.

Filipino domestic worker Norsarah Abdullah, 46, who is now a Singapore permanent resident after working here for more than 20 years, said: "All of us are sad, but life has to go on. We shouldn't blame anyone for the accident. Nobody expected it to happen."